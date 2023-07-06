AustralianSuper has appointed Paula Benson as chief officer of strategy and corporate affairs.

She has worked in funds management, banking, resources, healthcare and infrastructure, and is as a senior corporate affairs executive and non-executive director.

Benson was recently the global head of marketing, brand, and communications at IFM Investors. Prior to this, she was the executive general manager of corporate affairs at National Australia Bank and held several directorships.

In 2021, she was named as a member of the Order of Australia for her service to people living with ovarian cancer, and to business.

Benson will commence in her new role on 18 September.