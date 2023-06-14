TelstraSuper’s chair Anne-Marie O’Loghlin has been named Member of the Order of Australia in the 2023 King’s Birthday Honours Awards for her service to the superannuation industry, women’s rights and the wider community.

“This is a well-deserved honour for Anne-Marie whose skills and experience including her tireless work and dedication to improving retirement outcomes for women, have played a critical role in shaping superannuation as we know it today,” TelstraSuper’s chief Chris Davies said in a media release on Tuesday.

O’Loghlin has had a long career in the financial services and superannuation industry including a 16-year stint as chief executive of HESTA. She was appointed TelstraSuper chair in 2019.