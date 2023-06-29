Simon O’Connor has resigned as CEO of the Responsible Investment Association after serving in the role for more than 10 years and will depart at the end of the year.

RIAA has experienced substantial growth during O’Connor’s tenure. It currently represents over 500 investment organisations across Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand that collectively manage over US$29 trillion ($43 trillion) in assets.

Simon will work closely with the RIAA board and team throughout the remainder of the year to ensure a smooth transition to new leadership.

A local and international recruitment process for a new CEO will begin shortly.