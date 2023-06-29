Profit-to-member superannuation fund Rest has taken another step towards its impact investment target with an investment in specialist private equity firm ARCHIMED.

The European-based company invests exclusively in healthcare industries to drive sustainable development and improve people’s health and economic status.

ARCHIMED finds, supports, and scales up companies that have a mission to improve health outcomes, specifically companies that create and deliver products and services that aim to improve human and animal health.

The firm does not invest in the higher-risk areas of healthcare, like drug development. The companies that ARCHIMED aims to invest in are highly scalable, international, and have a solid scientific component.