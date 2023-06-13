Accounting and advisory firm Pascoe Partners has launched online investing solution Pascoe Partners Invest in collaboration with investment platform OpenInvest.

The white-labelled solution provides access to four diversified investment portfolios, covering a range of risk/return profiles and an ethical portfolio. They are managed by Pascoe’s financial planning and investment team and require a minimum of $5,000.

Pascoe Partners Invest will also provide a regular ‘feed’ of content on financial well-being topics, further assisting younger users in adopting sensible long-term financial habits.