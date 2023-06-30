Global asset manager Nuveen has launched the Global Cities Real Estate Fund, its first locally-domiciled unit trust for Australian private wealth clients.

Nuveen partnered with Commonwealth Private as an anchor investor to launch the strategy, with CBA seeding the vehicle.

The strategy forms part of the real estate portion of Commonwealth Private’s model portfolios for its private wealth clients. It will be made available to other wholesale investors in Australia with a minimum investment of $100,000.