The Mutual Wholesale Income strategy has been added to the CFS FirstChoice Investment and Super & Pension platform menus, effective 22 May 2023.

The strategy gains exposure to the Mutual Income Fund, which is designed to provide retail investors with exposure to Australian Bank bonds to provide better-than-cash returns with limited interest rate volatility.

Current yield to maturity is 5.43 per cent before fees, but the fund notes that successive interest rate hikes have bolstered performance. It has returned a 2.51 per cent per annum net of fees since its inception.