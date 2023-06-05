Diversified financial services firm MA Financial Group has appointed global asset management veteran Anthony Habis as managing director, as well as the head of real estate partnerships in its asset management division.

Habis will join MA Financial in mid-June from Bank of New York Mellon, where he was managing director and global head of client coverage asset servicing.

Before that, he led BNY Mellon’s growth agenda across several markets and businesses in the Middle East and Africa.

Prior to BNY Mellon, Habis was a managing director at Citi’s Institutional Client Group. He also held several senior roles in the Middle East and Africa, including head of MENA’s global family office.