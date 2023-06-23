Education provider Kaplan Professional is launching a national series of corporate workshops designed for leaders in financial services who recognise the need to adapt to the changing post-pandemic workplace dynamics.

The series of MBA-style face-to-face workshops will begin next month in Sydney.

The workshops are targeted for business solution managers; lead project managers; product development managers; business growth strategists; customer relationship managers; senior managers; business managers; owners of small enterprises; and “key decision-makers” such as CEOs, COOs, and CMOs.