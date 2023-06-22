GQG Partners has appointed Victoria Flygare as director for business development across South Australia and Western Australia, after a 10-year stint at Magellan.

She will be based in Adelaide and will report to director of wholesale markets Daniel Bullock.

Flygare has over 12 years of experience in funds management and has worked across business development, institutional trading, equity research, and investment operations.

She joins GQG Partners after spending 10 years at Magellan, where she was most recently responsible for building a local presence in South Australia. Before this, she was an institutional trader at Magellan.

She has also worked at Ankura Capital, BNY Mellon, and Eight Investment Partners.