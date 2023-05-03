Virtual Business Partners has appointed Chris Miller as technical lead to oversee its paraplanning capabilities.

VBP provides off-shore specialist assistance and support to Australian-based financial planning firms and was founded in 2013 by financial advice industry veterans David Carney and David Deegan. It was acquired by AZ NGA last year.

Miller is tasked with developing and broadening VBP’s capabilities by providing technical support, learning, development and mentoring to a team of paraplanners, quality assurance analysts and managers.

He joins from Focus Partners Financial Services, where he had been a paraplanner since January 2020. Before that, he spent four years as both a paraplanner and a financial planner at Generations Personal & Professional Advice in Wodonga, Victoria.

Miller reports to the head of client experience Sarah Matthews who was promoted to the newly created role in January this year.

Matthews was previously VBP’s head of advice delivery and has been at the firm since December 2019.