Boutique advice firm Ripple Wealth has joined licensee Walker Lane as a member firm.

Shaun Parton, principal of the advice firm based in the Sydney suburb of Cronulla, has worked in the financial planning industry for over 13 years and gained experience from large providers and small boutique practices.

Walker Lane is a boutique, financial adviser-owned AFSL based in Sydney that seeks to foster a community of young, high-performing, compliant advisers.