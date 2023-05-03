After fifteen years with the Guardians of New Zealand Superannuation, the manager of the $60b NZ Super Fund, CEO Matt Whineray has advised the board that he has decided to resign and will leave at the end of the year.

Whineray will be working with the board over the remainder of the year to lead several significant current programmes of work which, with the fund expected to double in size to more than $120 billion in the next decade, aim to set the Guardians up for a new phase in its evolution.

He will be finishing before Christmas, and then taking some time out to consider what next.

The board will begin the process to find that replacement shortly.