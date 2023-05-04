Capital market company Natixis CIB has appointed Thomas Moffat and Oscar Austin as head of global markets sales in Australia and New Zealand, and head of GSCS Syndicate in the Asia Pacific, respectively.

Moffat has 20 years of financial services experience across credit, rates sales, and global markets. He joins Natixis CIB from BNP Paribas, where he worked as head of Singapore and Australia credit sales. Before BNP Paribas, he worked at UBS Sydney between 2004 and 2016.

Austin joined Natixis CIB in 2014 as part of the Australian global markets team, where he initially covered fixed income before taking on a role across all global market assets.