Insignia Financial has appointed Anvij Saxena as chief risk officer, while Mark Oliver has been appointed head of super.

Saxena has 20 years of experience in financial services. Before joining Insignia Financial, he was executive general manager for operational risk and CRO for business support functions at Commonwealth Bank.

Oliver was previously chief distribution officer and has 30 years of experience across the financial services sector in Australia and the UK. He will be the conduit to the trustees for services and governance engagement, and providing a single point of contact for Insignia’s super trustees.

Additionally, Anne Coyne was appointed chief member officer in January. She brings over 25 years of industry experience to the role.