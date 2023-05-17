Financial services company Foresters Financial has appointed Michael McQueen as chief investment officer.

McQueen has 15 years of experience in financial services. He most recently served as CIO at Media Super, where he was deeply involved in successfully delivering the merger with Cbus and overseeing the transfer of members’ retirement savings.

Before this, he was head of investment strategy at lucrf super (now part of AustralianSuper). He was also acting CIO at Kinetic Super during its merger with Sunsuper (now known as Australian Retirement Trust).

Additionally, McQueen was an equities dealer and analyst working for several well-known companies, including Goldman Sachs, ANZ Banking, and ANZ Trustees.