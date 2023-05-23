Industry UpdatesIndustry UpdatesMay 23, 2023 | 12.39pm
AstuteWheel has celebrated its eleventh anniversary by launching version 4.0 of its engagement software, which includes a secure client portal, enhanced CRM functionality, and practice management/business improvement tools. 

The software provides practices with: 

  • A dashboard screen that enables advisers to track all client advice activity daily, weekly, monthly, or annually; 
  • Task management that ensures all team members understand what is required of them for each client activity;
  • Compliance tracking of annual or ongoing fee arrangements, FDS commitments, and KYC compliance requirements; 
  • Tailored document and file note templates to suit individual advice practices; and 
  • Ability to track time spent on clients and compare to revenue received. 

Its practice management and business improvement tools include online questionnaires and a scoping tool. 

AstuteWheel 4.0 will also feature direct Xplan integration from July 2023, allowing advisers to combine the client engagement tools with Xplan’s back-of-office functionality. 

