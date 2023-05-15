GSFM has partnered with Australian Entertainment Partners to launch the AEP Screen Fund, which will invest in film and television projects made in Australia.

The fund will last for five years and then wind down over two years. It is capped at producing 40 original productions and increasing to 55 total projects, including sequels and continuing series.

The partnership will also ensure no material exposure to the box office or other audience-related factors, offer support to producers, studios, and streamers through financing these productions, and provide them with access to industry insider oversight.

AEP co-founder Greg Basser said in a media release on Monday that content produced in Australia almost doubled from $1.04 billion in 2019/20 to $2.29 billion in 2021/22. In response to this, the AEP Screen Fund will raise up to $100 million of equity to be coupled with a bank facility of up to A$500 million, arranged and led by the leading financial institutions in the global screen industry.

Over the five years of the fund’s investment term, the fund is forecast to produce film and television content over $1.7 billion. The majority of this will be spent in Australia.

GSFM Screen Investments will be the fund’s trustee. It will also be responsible for the distribution and back-office administration of the fund.