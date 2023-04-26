TAL Risk Academy is launching ‘Ethics Month’ in May which will broadcast four CPD webinars focused on the financial adviser Code of Ethics.

The webinars from the life insurer’s adviser education platform will feature four webinars covering the latest industry requirements and obligations, and will provide an understanding of the code.

It will also offer insights and tools that can be applied in practical, real-world scenarios, allowing all participants to develop their critical thinking, decision-making, and communication skills to serve their clients better.

“The courses have been developed to give advisers access to our technical team’s expertise and insights around how to navigate and comply with the Code of Ethics, ensuring the best outcomes for clients,” TAL general manager of retail sales and new business Beau Riley said in a media release.

Additionally, TAL Risk Academy is offering an interactive workshop facilitated by TAL national technical manager David Glen. It is designed for Professional Year entrants and will explore real client scenarios and consider how the code would apply through a live discussion with participants.