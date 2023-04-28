HESTA has appointed Pitcher Partners founder Sue Dahn as a director to its board and as chair of its investment committee.

Dahn has more than 30 years of experience providing financial and investment advice, and has extensive board and investment committee experience.

She is currently chair of the investment committee for Breakthrough Victoria, Spirit Super, and Australian Communities Foundation. She was formerly chair of the investment committee at MTAA Super Fund, AGEST Super, and ESS Super.

Dahn has also worked as an accountant and held senior financial positions in the Victorian Government Departments of Premier and Cabinet and Treasury and Finance.

The appointment is effective from 1 July 2023.