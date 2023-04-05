Fidelity International has launched a metaverse experience called Fidelity International Campus that aims to encourage financial literacy and educate users on the importance of financial planning, money management and investing.

Located within a virtual 3D world called Decentraland, it has been designed to offer a “fun and engaging experience” for users to learn more about investing and financial planning through interactive games, galleries, and experiences.

As they explore this virtual world, visitors can unlock digital assets such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and exclusive Decentraland wearables, adding an extra level of interest to the learning experience. It also allows users to simulate real-life financial scenarios and explore how to make intelligent financial decisions.