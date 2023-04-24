Prominent business and community leader Carol Schwartz has been appointed as the chair of the Climate Council.

Schwartz currently serves on several other boards, including the Reserve Bank of Australia, EQT Holdings, and Trawalla Group.

Under Schwartz’s leadership and working with CEO Amanda McKenzie, the Climate Council said it will intensify efforts to:

Push for Australia to become a renewable energy superpower;

Keep influential voices and human stories at the forefront of the climate conversation to change the narrative; and

Build long term support for solutions on all sides of politics, with a wider range of expert Climate Councillors who can strongly influence critical policy decisions and update all Australians on the science.

Schwartz is an Officer of the Order of Australia and has also been inducted into the Victorian Women’s Honour Roll. In November 2020, Philanthropy Australia presented her with the ‘Leading Philanthropist’ Award.