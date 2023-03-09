Private markets investment management firm Adams Street Partners has opened an office in Sydney.

The office will provide the local private markets community with access to Adams Street’s investment professionals and their expertise in private markets investment strategies covering primaries, secondaries, co-investments, growth equity, and private credit.

The office, located in Quay Quarter Tower, will be managed by Shaun Thomas, who has been appointed as principal of investor relations.

Thomas brings nearly 20 years of experience in financial services and product distribution to Adams Street. He was previously a vice president at Partners Group Australia. He has also worked as head of research and strategic accounts at Grant Samuel Funds Management.