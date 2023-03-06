PGIM has appointed Murray Brewer as head of its institutional relationship group for Australia and New Zealand.

He is responsible for leading the firm’s growth plans and continued expansion of its regional institutional client base.

Brewer has over 30 years of experience in Australia’s investment management industry. Before joining PGIM, Brewer was country head of Australia for Capital Group.

Prior to that, he spent 14 years as country head of distribution for Australia and New Zealand for T. Rowe Price. He has also previously worked at Schroders Investment Management, AMP Asset Management, Lloyds Bank, and Westpac Financial Services.

Last year, PGIM expanded its Australian business into the wholesale and private wealth markets with the appointment of Benjamin Price as head of Australia wealth.