Cboe has launched the first phase of its first Australian offering, Cboe BIDS Australia.

The first phase involves brokers accessing the BIDS pool through their trading algorithms or via directed orders. The second phase is expected to occur in the coming months and will involve broker-sponsored buy-side access through the BIDS Trader front-end.

The successful migration of Cboe Australia to Cboe technology occurred in conjunction with the first phase. It will allow Australian customers to easily access Cboe’s markets, asset classes, data, and product suite.

Cboe Australia (formerly Chi-X Australia) was acquired by Cboe Global Markets in July 2021 and rebranded as Cboe Australia in February 2022.