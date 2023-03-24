Stock exchange Cboe Australia has appointed former ASIC commissioner Cathie Armour as a non-executive director, effective 1 April 2023.

Announcing the appointment in a media release on Friday, Cboe noted Armour’s career as a financial services legal expert spans over 30 years. She has also served as general counsel of Macquarie Capital and J.P. Morgan and was an executive director of Macquarie Group.

While an ASIC commissioner between June 2013 to June 2022, Armour worked closely with the teams responsible for regulating market infrastructure, market surveillance, market intermediaries’ supervision, and enforcing market integrity laws.

Armour’s appointment follows the retirement of David Trude from the Cboe Australia board, effective 31 March 2023.

Trude commenced as an independent director of Chi-X Australia before its market launch in 2011 and has chaired the Cboe compliance and audit committees.

For over 40 years in the banking and securities industries, Trude served in several roles, including more than a decade as managing director of Credit Suisse in Australia and nine years as chair of Baillieu Holst.

He currently serves as chair of Waterford Retirement Village, Hansen Technologies, and East West Line Parks, and is a non-executive director of ASX-listed Acorn Capital Investment Fund and MSL Solutions.

In June 2021, Cboe Global Markets acquired Chi-X Asia Pacific Holdings, which includes Chi-X Australia, and rebranded Chi-X to Cboe.

Earlier this year another ASIC commissioner, Sean Hughes, announced he would join fund manager Vanguard.