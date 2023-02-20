Research firm Zenith Investment Partners has promoted Glenn Boyes to the role of head of sales, representing the combined capabilities of Zenith and European-based data analytics provider FE fundinfo to advisers, fund managers and technology partners.

Boyes was previously the head of sales for FE fundinfo’s technology and fund manager service offerings. Before this, he spent 15 years at Iress in various roles, including head of advice, general manager of wealth and advice solutions, and in business development. He also has experience working as a certified financial planner.

Zenith has also appointed Ben Bell as a BDM in New South Wales and Western Australia. He has over 10 years of experience in the advice industry and 20 years in the financial services industry.

He joins Zenith from Bellmont Securities, where he was a sales manager of adviser solutions. Before this, he spent 11 years at Aberdeen Standard Investments, most recently as associate director of wholesale sales, as well as in business development and regional sales roles. He has also worked at Credit Suisse and Towers Perrin in client service roles.