Sequoia Financial Group has appointed Winston Sammut to the role of investment manager.

Sammut has over 40 years of investment knowledge, including 20 years of specialised listed property securities. He is highly proficient in managing A-REITs, having previously held the role of head of listed securities with the Charter Hall Group. Prior to this, he worked at Folkestone and Ausbil.

He also established Maxim Asset Management over 20 years ago and managed the Maxim Property Securities product.