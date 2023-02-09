Industry fund Rest has appointed Scott Tully to a six-month contract as head of investment option development.

Tully previously spent 30 years with CFS and its predecessor organisations, including two decades leading Colonial First State’s investment business, most recently as executive director of investments.

Paul Docherty has also been appointed head of portfolio construction and research, and will play a key role in helping Rest to continue to enhance its investment strategy and asset allocation capabilities for member-focused multi-asset portfolios.

Docherty has joined from Spirit Super, where he was the general manager, strategy and risk.

He also has an extensive background in consultancy and academia in the field of financial markets, funds management and economic policy.

Tully reports to Lill, while Docherty reports to Andrew Thomas, head of investment strategy and asset allocation. Both will be based in Sydney.