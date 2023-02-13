Munro Partners has appointed Qiao Ma to the role of portfolio manager.

Ma has 15 years of experience in finance and investing, with a focus on global long/short equities. Before joining Munro, she was a portfolio manager at the Melbourne-based Cooper Investors. Prior to that, she spent nearly a decade with hedge funds in New York City, including Coatue Management and Jerico Capital.

Ma joins Munro’s nine-person investment team and will be responsible for contributing research and stock ideas to all three of Munro’s global strategies (the Munro Global Growth Fund, the Munro Concentrated Global Growth Fund, and the Munro Climate Change Leaders Fund).

She will be based in Melbourne and report to chief investment officer Nick Griffin.