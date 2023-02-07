Lonsec Holdings has appointed Bruce Hawkins as chief operating officer, Naomi Christopher as head of marketing and PR, and Steve Garth as chair of the product investment oversight committee.

Hawkins has over 30 years of experience in financial services with an extensive track record across investment platforms, superannuation, and life insurance. He has held several senior positions spanning finance, operations, and strategic development. Before joining Lonsec, Bruce was a group executive at HUB24.

Naomi Christopher was most recently the national manager of marketing and communications at Implemented Portfolios (IPL), joining Lonsec after it acquired IPL in August 2022. Her career in financial services spans 13 years. She has worked in similar roles at other financial services businesses, such as Midwinter Financial Services and SQM Research.

Garth brings two decades of experience in financial services to his new role, including a broad career managing Australian and global portfolios.