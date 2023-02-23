Investment Trends has released its 2022 Platform Benchmarking and Competitive Analysis Report, which has seen HUB24 regain top spot over Netwealth.

Industry-wide, the five top-ranking full-function platforms are:

HUB24 (overall score of 91.5 per cent) Netwealth (90.7 per cent) Praemium (89.9 per cent) BT Panorama (84.7 per cent) Mason Stevens (83.3 per cent)

Over the last twelve months, all platforms have delivered a significant breadth of new functionality. Mason Stevens posted the largest relative increase in score for the second consecutive year, closely followed by Praemium and HUB24, respectively.

Earlier this month, former Iress CEO Andrew Walsh joined Mason Stevens as chair.