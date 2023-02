Former Iress CEO Andrew Walsh has been appointed to chair the board of directors of wealth platform provider Mason Stevens.

Walsh announced his departure from Iress last year with Marcus price named successor.

He will replace Steve Rickwood who stepped in as interim chair in April 2022 after the sudden passing of long-standing chair Pat Handley.

Walsh co-founded Xplan Technology in 2003 and joined Iress after it acquired the adviser software.