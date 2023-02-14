The ‘Couples and Money Survey’ by US-based Orion Advisor Solutions revealed that half (50 per cent) of respondents – including 61 per cent of millennials – consider dishonesty about money a form of infidelity.

The survey results also show that more than a quarter (27 per cent) say their relationship would be better if their partner would change something about how they handle money.

Roughly one in five (21 per cent) wish they had known more about their partner’s financial attitudes before committing to the relationship. A quarter (25 per cent) of respondents have kept a purchase secret from their partner, while nearly one in 10 (nine per cent) have debts they’re keeping secret from their partner.

Just under 30 per cent of respondents have money-related disagreements with their partner at least monthly, with 58 per cent claiming they never have disagreements about money.

The data shows that the disagreements are related to fears about market risk and the economy (35 per cent of disagreements) more often than personal spending philosophies. Nearly three in 10 respondents (29 per cent) disagree about whether to spend or save.

Orion’s survey also revealed key generational differences on topics, including money conversations/disagreements, financial stressors, and hidden debts: