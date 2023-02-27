Financial planning dealer group FYG Planners have launched a WealthEye CRM solution built on the Dynamics 365 platform.
The WealthEye CRM aims to make it easier for advisors advisers to streamline advice, marketing, and client service. With Dynamics 365, it also offers a wide range of features and capabilities, including:
- Advanced analytics and reporting: Real-time insights into client data, ensuring data-driven decisions and client services and advice offerings optimisation.
- Advice automation: Streamlined advice and service process to increase productivity with automated workflows and tasks.
- Marketing automation: Personalised campaigns with success tracking and built-in marketing automation tools.
- Client service automation: Increased client satisfaction and retention by automating common client service tasks and providing self-service options.
- Mobile access: Stay connected to clients and data with mobile access to WealthEye.