The Australian Retirement Trust (ART) has appointed several prominent Australian leaders to its board of directors and investment committee, including the former deputy governor of the RBA.
The three appointments bring vast experience from leadership positions in global financial services, investments, and governance roles:
- Mark Burgess will join the ART board as a director after his term concludes at HESTA. He is currently a board member and investment committee chair of HESTA, and a former managing director of the Future Fund and has served as both CEO and CIO for major investors and financial institutions in Australia and around the world;
- Linda Apelt joins as a director of the board. She was formerly the agent-general for Queensland in the UK and Northern Ireland Trade and investment commissioner for Queensland in Europe and Sub-Sahara Africa. She also served as a director on the QSuper Board of Trustees from 2001 to 2005 and as director-general of the Housing and Community Services Departments. She is currently the chair of Opera Queensland and a member of the Griffith University Council; and
- Guy Debelle joins as an external adviser to the ART Investment Committee. He worked at the Reserve Bank of Australia for 25 years and recently held a chief financial officer role. He is also a director at the global green energy company Fortescue Future Industries. Debelle previously chaired the climate change working group of the Australian Council of Financial Regulators.