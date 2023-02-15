Cboe Australia has announced the planned retirement of CEO Vic Jokovic, effective 31 March 2023, with Emma Quinn appointed successor.

Quinn will assume the role on 27 March 2023. She joins Cboe Australia from AllianceBernstein, where she was Global Co-Head of Equity Trading. Previously, she served as head of Asia-Pacific trading, head of Asia-Pacific fixed income and Australia equities trading, and the firm’s head of trading for Australia and New Zealand.

Before joining AllianceBernstein in 2001, Quinn worked as an equity trader at AMP Henderson Global Investors.

Jokovic will remain in an advisory role to help ensure a seamless leadership transition. He will also continue in his current board roles with Cboe and the Cboe group.

His career spans more than 30 years in the Australian equities, derivatives and debt markets. Since joining Cboe (formerly Chi-X Australia) in 2018, he has led the company to achieve a series of key milestones, including overseeing its successful acquisition by Cboe Global Markets in 2021 and the integration of its technology platforms and corporate functions post-acquisition.