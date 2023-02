Fund manager BetaShares is reducing the management fee on its Australia 200 ETF (A200) from 0.07 per cent per annum to 0.04 per cent per annum.

This comes two days after BlackRock reduced the fees for two of its ETFs, including its ASX 200 tracker.

The fee reduction on the A200 means investors can now access a diversified portfolio of Australian shares for the ultra-low-cost management fee of $4 for every $10,000 invested.