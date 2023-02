BlackRock Australia has reduced the fees for its iShares Core S&P / ASX200 ETF (IOZ) and Core Composite Bond ETF (IAF), to 0.05 per cent and 0.10 per cent respectively.

IOZ tracks the ASX 200 index and previously had a fee of 0.09 per cent.

IAF tracks the Bloomberg AusBond Composite index and previously had a fee of 0.15 per cent.