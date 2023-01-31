APRA has announced changes to its structure, including new appointments to complement the existing member and executive director group.

In a media release on Tuesday, the prudential regulator said the changes follow the appointment of Therese McCarthy Hockey and Suzanne Smith to APRA members from their roles as executive directors.

Over the past three months, APRA has run a recruitment process to fill the resultant vacancies in the leadership team, considering both internal and external candidates.

APRA also reviewed its organisational structure and decided to make changes to better support the delivery of the its corporate plan.

Two new roles (executive director for technology and data and chief of staff) have been created to strengthen APRA’s capability in technology and data and align its communication and stakeholder teams.

To fill the two existing vacancies and two new roles, APRA has confirmed four new appointments to its leadership team:

ED superannuation – Carmen Beverley-Smith

ED policy & advice – Clare Gibney (formerly APRA general manager of resolution)

Chief of staff – Jane Magill

ED technology & data – Bruce Young (formerly APRA general manager of operational resilience)

In addition to the appointments, Renée Roberts will move from ED policy & advice to ED banking.

These appointments will take effect from 1 March; however, Jane Magill will join APRA in May.