The FPA has named Jessica Dean as the recipient of the Gwen Fletcher Memorial Award for the summer semester of 2022.

Named after the late ‘First Lady of Financial Planning’, the award recognises the highest performing student in the CFP Certification Unit for each semester, with a demonstrable dedication to providing high-quality financial advice.

Dean is a financial adviser at Globe Financial Planning, based in Perth.

“The CFP program allowed me the flexibility to apply myself to the core purpose of being an adviser, which is to consider the situation of all our clients, assess what are their best options, and write some good advice based on that,” she said.

The CFP designation is the largest and best-recognised financial planning designation globally, with more than 213,000 CFP professionals worldwide, an increase of nearly five per cent from last year. It is a symbol of excellence for financial planners worldwide who are actively committed to adhering to world-class professional and ethical standards through higher education and accountability.