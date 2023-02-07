The Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB) has reported that the number of CFP professionals worldwide has surpassed 213,000.

With a gain of 9,690 CFP professionals last year, FPSB and its global network of organizations grew the number of CFP professionals worldwide by nearly 5 per cent to a total of 213,002 as of 31 December 2022.

Americas and Asia-Pacific regions realized the highest increase of CFP professionals in 2022. The top six growth markets for CFP professionals were:

The people’s Republic of China, with an increase by FPSB China of 3,382 CFP professionals for a year-end count of 30,182, representing the second-largest CFP professional community in the world; United States, with an increase by the CFP Board of 3,082 CFP professionals for a year-end count of 95,137, representing the largest CFP professional community in the world; Brazil, with an increase by Planejar – Associação Brasileira de Planejamento Financeiro of 1,245 CFP professionals for a year-end count of 8,630; Japan, with an increase by the Japan Association for Financial Planners of 1,034 CFP professionals for a year-end count of 25,098; Canada, with an increase by FP Canada of 462 CFP professionals for a year-end count of 17,259; and Chinese Taipei, with an increase by the Financial Planning Association of Taiwan of 410 CFP professionals for a year-end count of 2,842 .

The six territories with double-digit growth rates in the number of CFP professionals last year were Thailand (21.1 per cent), Brazil (16.9 per cent), Chinese Taipei (16.9 per cent), Israel (16.6 per cent), the People’s Republic of China (12.6 per cent) and Singapore (10.8%).

FPSB CEO Dante De Gori said: “With global economic uncertainty and the rising costs of living impacting so many, increased access to financial planning advice is of utmost importance to help individuals and families stay on track to reach their goals and achieve financial well-being.”