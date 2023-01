Talaria Asset Management has appointed Elizabeth Ninness as chief operating officer, replacing Rhys Cahill, who held the position since November 2020.

Ninness joins Talaria from NAB, where she was a member of the leadership team.

She has also worked in various operational roles at Digecom Solutions, First Abu Dhabi Bank, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Macquarie Group, and Ord Minnett.