Fractional investment platform for advisers, DomaCom, has reported customer accounts numbered 2,180 by the end of the December 2022 quarter, 49 per cent year on year (YoY).

In a year end update, the platform provider said funds under management (FUM) on the DomaCom platform was $182 million, as at 31 December 2022, up 84 per cent (YoY).

The number of sub-funds on the DomaCom platform climbed to 129 at year end and the platform manager is targeting further strong FUM growth over the balance of FY23 and beyond, aided by the ongoing implementation of its stated recovery strategy.

DomaCom relisted on the ASX on 23 December 2022.