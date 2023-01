CountPlus subsidiary Moggs Accounting + Advisory has acquired Timothy Trevor Gubbins, an accounting firm based in Shepparton for $1.27 million.

In an update to the ASX, CountPlus said Timothy Trevor Gubbins had recurring revenue of over $1.1 million.

Founder Timothy Gubbins will remain with the business for twelve months to assist with a smooth transition.

90 per cent will be paid up front to Gubbins with the remaining 10 per cent deferred for 12 months.