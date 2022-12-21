Fund manager Perpetual has appointed Anthony Aboud as deputy head of equities for Perpetual Asset Management Australia (PAMA).

Aboud has more than 23 years’ experience and has been with Perpetual since 2012.

He will continue to work closely with Vince Pezzullo, who in November was appointed head of equities, and the broader PAMA team.

Perpetual also appointed Louise Sandberg as senior equities analyst. She has more than 13 years’ experience in investment research roles and commenced in her role in October.

Sandberg will primarily cover large and small cap companies across property, discretionary consumer and consumer staples.