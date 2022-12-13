Lifespan Financial Planning has appointed Jonathan Pain to its investment committee.

Pain has 38 years of experience and is the author and publisher of the widely read investment newsletter The Weekly Pain Report and regular guest on CNBC Television.

The Lifespan investment committee researches, reviews, and approves the products offered to financial advisers in the Lifespan advice community. It also manages the Lifespan MDA & Managed Portfolio Solution and the six portfolios offered through Lifespan Invest.