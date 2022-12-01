Accounting and wealth management firm Knight Group has launched an online investing solution in partnership with OpenInvest.

Called Knight Direct, it is designed to help Western Australians invest for their futures more thoughtfully, with the assistance of experienced professionals.

The six managed portfolios available in Knight Direct cover a range of four risk/return profiles, together with an Australian shares portfolio and a portfolio targeting diversified income, allowing individuals to select the portfolio that best suits their circumstances.

It is open to everyone, and people can start with as little as $15,000.