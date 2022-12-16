The Financial Services Council has released an enforceable standard for handling group life insurance claims in superannuation which will replace the previously voluntary guidance.

In a media release, the FSC stated the new standard sets out the minimum level of service consumers should expect to receive from their superannuation fund when making a claim on their life insurance.

The standard applies to FSC superannuation members who are trustees holding a public offer or extended public offer license to operate a Registerable Superannuation Entity under the provisions of the Superannuation Industry (Supervision) Act 1993.

The standard will commence operation on 1 January 2023 on a voluntary compliance basis, with full mandatory compliance to commence from 1 July 2023 in line with the mandatory commencement date of the new Life Insurance Code of Practice.

Compliance with FSC’s standards is compulsory for full members of the FSC. The council set up these standards to ensure member companies operate with integrity, transparency and in the interests of customers.

The standard includes consumer-focused commitments for trustees to help their members navigate through the claims process, including: