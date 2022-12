Ausbil CEO Ross Youngman will retire in the third quarter of 2023 after five years in the role.

He has held several senior management roles during his career, including CEO of Five Oceans Asset Management and Deutsche Asset Management in Australia.

Youngman will be succeeded as Ausbil CEO by director and head of distribution Mark Knight.

Knight has over 30 years of experience and has held senior positions at Ausbil since 2004.